Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace split: report

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace have reportedly broken up after 9 months together.

The “Underworld” actress and the rapper were first linked in February and ended up quarantining together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beckinsale, 47, and Grace, 23, received pushback for their 24 year age gap with the actress getting the brunt of the criticism.

They reportedly split earlier this month, a source told People magazine.

"It's not a big deal for Kate," the source said. "It was great for Kate to have him around during the lockdown."

The source added that the Canadian rapper "is young and has other priorities,” which Beckinsale understood.

The actress has recently deleted all traces of Grace from her Instagram.

The rapper, however, still has the birthday post for Beckinsale up on his page from back in July.

In July, the “Jolt” star slammed critics who questioned why she kept dating men “that could be [her] children.”

“Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” she clapped back.

Another fan said, “SHE NEEDS A MAN… BAD!!!!” The “Serendipity” actress responded, “Hmm.”

“You need a man,” another commented. Beckinsale replied, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation.”

Beckinsale was previously connected to comedian Matt Rife, 24, and before that dated “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Pete Davidson, 26, until they split in April 2019.