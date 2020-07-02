Kate Beckinsale claps back at troll who criticized her for dating younger men

Kate Beckinsale clapped back at several trolls after they took to the comments section of her Instagram and critiqued her love life.

The “Underworld” star posted an innocent video of her and her cat Olive with several googly eye stickers on their faces.

“Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes and mostly it’s the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee’d all over the ladies loo seat,” Beckinsale, 46, captioned the clip.

Despite the post being centered around her cat, fans commented snarky remarks about her dating life.

“Are you married?” one person asked to which Beckinsale responded, “To the cat yes.”

Another fan said, “SHE NEEDS A MAN… BAD!!!!” The “Serendipity” actress responded, “Hmm.”

“You need a man,” another commented. Beckinsale replied, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation.”

The actress later had a sassy comeback to a fan who asked, “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?”

“Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” she said.

Beckinsale’s reported boyfriend is Goody Grace, 23, who is two years older than her daughter, Lily Sheen.

Prior to her relationship with Grace, she dated comedian Pete Davidson, 26.

In May, Beckinsale addressed the public’s scrutiny over her dating younger men.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all. ‘Oh my god, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting,'” she told Women’s Health.

Beckinsale added: “Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”