Kate Beckinsale gave fans a little more than they bargained for while sharing a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend.

Beckinsale, 51, revealed a number of painful scrapes and bruises on her hands and arms while sharing a review of her latest film, "Canary Black." Earlier this year, the "Underworld" actress was mysteriously hospitalized for six weeks due to an undisclosed medical scare in March.

Beckinsale captioned the post, "Kicking impeccably chic a--, and a couple of close ups doesn't half hurt lol."

One fan showed concern for the "Serendipity" actress and wrote, "Why are you all bruised up?"

"Jesus girl, they really tossed you all over like a sack of potatoes. Get well soon, darling. You're one tough broad," another fan wrote, while one follower said, "It looks like you were through the wars."

"Holy crap you've taken a real beating," one fan said. "Where was the stunt double? Please take care wishing you a safe and speedy recovery."

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while sending love to her mother on U.K. Mother’s Day. Two weeks later, she posted an Easter photo online from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

Months later, Beckinsale addressed her hospital stint online in hopes of squashing criticism about recent weight loss.

Beckinsale responded to a commenter who wrote that her "a-- ran away," Beckinsale shared, "No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly."

Due to the grief, Beckinsale wrote that she spent six weeks in the hospital because the pain of losing her stepfather and her mother's cancer diagnosis "burned a hole" in her esophagus, causing her to "vomit copious amounts of blood."

"I found eating very hard and I just worked very, very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my a--," she wrote.