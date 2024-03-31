Kate Beckinsale shares cryptic post apparently celebrating Easter in hospital

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Beckinsale shared a selfie of her festive Easter socks amid her ongoing health issues.

On Sunday, the actress posted a photo of her legs and feet, wearing white bunny socks, in what appears to be a hospital bed with the simple caption, "Happy Easter."

She did not specify exactly when the photo was taken, but received support from fans and friends in the comments section on the post.

Gwen Stefani asked, "What’s wrong!!!" with the prayer hands emoji.

British actress Alice Evans wrote, "So sorry you're in hospital still, Kate. I do hope nothing is seriously wrong. I know you've been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes."

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while praising her mom on U.K. Mother’s Day.

Along with photos of her mom, Beckinsale shared pictures of herself dressed in a hospital gown with a black bow in her hair. A close-up shot showed tears in Beckinsale's eyes as she laid in a hospital bed.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t," the "Underworld" star wrote on Instagram. "And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t."

"And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love," she continued. "Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful."

Beckinsale did not indicate what caused the hospitalization. Representatives for Beckinsale did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A couple days after her first post, she shared another update to her Instagram story, showing herself in a hospital bed with her cat, simply captioned, "visitor."

Following that, she also posted a series of photos showing her from around the time of the Golden Globes, with the caption, "Some things from before."

The "Click" star also recently endured the loss of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died January 10 after suffering a stroke the day before. The British TV director had also been battling two types of cancer at the time of his death.

Beckinsale shared photos of herself still in her silver Golden Globes gown by her stepfather's side on Jan. 9.