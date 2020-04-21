Kate Beckinsale hits back at Internet troll who brings up her age gap with singer Goody Gracy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Beckinsale has had it with Internet trolls.

The actress fired back at a social media user who made light of the age gap she shares with her reported 22-year-old boyfriend, Canadian crooner Goody Grace.

Beckinsale, 46, shared a video to her Instagram on Saturday of herself attempting to teach her cat new tricks when the Internet detractor popped into the comments section.

“Very much did not go as planned. Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN,” Beckinsale captioned the post, eliciting the response from the social media user, according to InStyle.

“Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” the responder wrote, which riled up the "Underworld" actress who fired back: “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.” The post has since been deleted.

KATE BECKINSALE SLAMS SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS JUDGING HER FOR HANGING OUT WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY

According to People magazine, Beckinsale, who previously dated Pete Davidson, has been with Grace "for months" and the pair was even spotted hand-in-hand earlier this month.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” a source close to Beckinsale previously told the outlet. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

Furthermore, the insider said the pair are currently holed up together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “They are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now."

Beckinsale was previously connected to comedian Matt Rife, 24, and before that dated Saturday Night Live mainstay Pete Davidson, 26, until they split in April 2019.

KATE BECKINSALE DEFENDS BIKINI PICS AFTER TROLL SAYS SHE'S HAVING A MIDLIFE CRISIS

She was also spotted with Davidson’s pal rapper Machine Gun Kelly at a Golden Globes after-party in January, though the actress denied anything took place with the “Dirt” actor.

“Machine Gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” one user had commented on a video Beckinsale posted on Instagram.

“Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f---ing life," Beckinsale had responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly also set the record straight on Twitter at the time, writing that he "woke up to false headlines."