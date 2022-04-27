Kardashians v. Blac Chyna: Corey Gamble testifies he witnessed altercation between Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Corey Gamble testified on Tuesday that he witnessed the altercation that took place between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on Dec. 15, 2016.

Gamble testified on behalf of the Kardashians at a Los Angeles courthouse. Blac Chyna is suing Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian for allegedly having her reality TV show "Rob & Chyna" canceled. Chyna specifically has accused the Kardashians of defamation and interference with contracts.

All four members of the Kardashian family have testified in court.

At the time of the alleged Dec. 15 altercation, Rob and Chyna had been living at Kylie's home. Gamble had rushed to the home and witnessed a physical altercation between the two.

He claimed on the stand that when he arrived Chyna had been holding a two- or three-foot rod and immediately dropped it. Instead, the model picked up a phone cord.

"She started whipping it at him," Gamble explained, according to reports. "She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her."

After Rob finally was able to get his car keys out of the bedroom he shared with Chyna, he attempted to leave but was blocked in by Gamble's car.

At this point, Gamble claimed Chyna threw a patio chair at Rob's car and continued to attack him.

"She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head," Gamble testified. "She tried to get the small table to throw it at him, but Rob was already in his car."

Once Rob left the home, Gamble tried to ask Chyna what was going on.

"I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him," Gamble said. "She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f----r if he wasn’t a part of this family?'"

In her $100 million lawsuit, Chyna alleges that Kardashian’s mother Kris and her daughters Kim, Khloe and Kylie, who watched the testimony in court, misrepresented the events of Dec. 14 and 15, 2016, to get her show canceled and ruin her TV career.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian had begun dating in January 2016, got engaged in April, and in November had a daughter and began the show together.

"Kris Jenner set out to have ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled," Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told the jury, as Jenner and the other Kardashian women sat in the front row of the gallery. "And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.