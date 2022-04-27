Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court
Published

Kardashians v. Blac Chyna: Corey Gamble testifies he witnessed altercation between Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has sued the Kardashians for allegedly having her show 'Rob & Chyna' canceled

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Corey Gamble testified on Tuesday that he witnessed the altercation that took place between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on Dec. 15, 2016.

Gamble testified on behalf of the Kardashians at a Los Angeles courthouse. Blac Chyna is suing Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian for allegedly having her reality TV show "Rob & Chyna" canceled. Chyna specifically has accused the Kardashians of defamation and interference with contracts.

All four members of the Kardashian family have testified in court.

At the time of the alleged Dec. 15 altercation, Rob and Chyna had been living at Kylie's home. Gamble had rushed to the home and witnessed a physical altercation between the two.

Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble testified Tuesday that he witnessed an altercation between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble testified Tuesday that he witnessed an altercation between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

KARDASHIANS VS. BLAC CHYNA: COULD FAMILY'S FAMOUS NAME HURT THEM IN TRIAL?

He claimed on the stand that when he arrived Chyna had been holding a two- or three-foot rod and immediately dropped it. Instead, the model picked up a phone cord.

"She started whipping it at him," Gamble explained, according to reports. "She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her."

After Rob finally was able to get his car keys out of the bedroom he shared with Chyna, he attempted to leave but was blocked in by Gamble's car.

At this point, Gamble claimed Chyna threw a patio chair at Rob's car and continued to attack him.

"She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head," Gamble testified. "She tried to get the small table to throw it at him, but Rob was already in his car."

In this courtroom artist sketch, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2022.

In this courtroom artist sketch, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, April 19, 2022. (Bill Robles via AP)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Once Rob left the home, Gamble tried to ask Chyna what was going on.

"I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him," Gamble said. "She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f----r if he wasn’t a part of this family?'"

In her $100 million lawsuit, Chyna alleges that Kardashian’s mother Kris and her daughters Kim, Khloe and Kylie, who watched the testimony in court, misrepresented the events of Dec. 14 and 15, 2016, to get her show canceled and ruin her TV career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian had begun dating in January 2016, got engaged in April, and in November had a daughter and began the show together.

"Kris Jenner set out to have ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled," Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told the jury, as Jenner and the other Kardashian women sat in the front row of the gallery. "And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending