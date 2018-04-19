Kardashians announce closure of all Dash boutique stores

The Kardashians are closing up shop.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our Dash stores,” Kim Kardashian announced on her app Thursday. “We’ve loved running Dash, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

The original Dash clothing store opened in Calabasas, Calif., in 2006 before moving to West Hollywood and expanding to Miami and New York. In 2015, E! released “Dash Dolls,” a spin-off show that followed a group of employees of the retail boutique.

The statement continues, “We love our Dash Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories—and we have to give a special thanks to the Dash employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

The New York location closed its doors in December 2016.

In a 2017 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kourtney, Kim and Khloé were divided over what to do with the remaining two Dash stores.

