Kardashian and Jenner family may nix annual Christmas card photo shoot in 2019

The Kardashian and Jenner family may be ending their long tradition of sharing a Christmas card photo in 2019.

The celebrity moguls have reportedly decided that they’d rather share individual snaps of their respective families this year rather than pose for an all-encompassing family photo. As fans who keep up with the reality TV personalities know, the family has grown in recent years with Kendall Jenner being the only one in the family to not have at least one kid yet.

“It's not that the family couldn't agree on a theme, they all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card," a source told EOnline.

Kim Kardashian was the first to share a Christmas card photo of her family with Kanye West. The stars posed with their four children dressed in all gray on the steps of their home.

"The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim simply captioned the photo.

The source notes that Khloe, Kylie and Kourtney all have plans to pose with their kids for a holiday shoot, even if the status of some significant others such as Tristan Thompson remains in question.

However, this isn’t the first time that the famous family has said they wouldn’t be adhering to their longstanding tradition of a single group photo. The family previously dubbed their holiday photoshoots "dead" but surprisingly released a 2018 card after a "last-minute" arrangement. Still, last year's Christmas card turned into a source of conflict for the massive family. The drama was caught on camera during last season's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which showed a heated debate between Kim and Kourtney, with the latter declaring she didn't want to attend the photoshoot if it occurred after hours.

It’s possible 2019 will be no different. EOnline’s source admits that Kris Jenner has suggested that the family may take a huge group photo together when they all gather in one place for Christmas Eve.