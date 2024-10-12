Kanye West sued by former assistant for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting her at Diddy studio session

Kanye "Ye" West is being sued by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session that he co-hosted with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In June, Pisciotta, who was the 47-year-old rapper's personal assistant from 2021 to 2022, sued West for sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. Pisciotta made the new claims in the 86-page amended lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The court documents stated that Pisciotta and her former artist management client, who was not named in the lawsuit, were invited by West to attend a studio session in Santa Monica, California that the Grammy Award winner was hosting alongside Combs. Pisciotta did not accuse Combs of any wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

A representative for West did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Combs' representative declined to comment.

According to the lawsuit, shortly after Pisciotta arrived at the studio session, "drinks were served to her and others in attendance, followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay."

"Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the drink she was served was laced with an unidentified drug," the documents alleged. "After a few small sips of the beverage poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West a.k.a Ye, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented."

"As Plaintiff began to slip into an altered and heavily impaired state, she felt less in control of her body and speech," the lawsuit added.

According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta claimed she woke up feeling "physically ill and confused" with no memory of the night after she began sipping the drink. The court papers stated that Pisciotta "felt immense shame and embarrassment" and her client wouldn't discuss what took place at the session since she was "too traumatized and disturbed to speak about that night."

The documents stated that Pisciotta "could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client."

Per the lawsuit, Pisciotta was aware that she had been drugged, but she "naively believed the studio assistant or someone else who helped prepare the various bottles and juices in carafes that were set up in the studio before she arrived was responsible for drugging her."

Pisciotta assumed that she had embarrassed herself or her client after she "got drunk in a business setting" and that was the reason that her client refused to speak about that night.

"Plaintiff chose to blame herself and move forward rather than getting to the bottom of who had drugged her and what, if anything, happened to her that night," the documents stated.

Pisciotta claimed that while she was working with West again "much later," the rapper brought up the studio session in question, according to the lawsuit.

The court papers stated that West told Pisciotta that they "'did kind of hook up a little one time,'" and then immediately proceeded to reminisce about the time he was referring to, the night at the Santa Monica, California music studio where he ‘hooked up’ with Plaintiff after she had been drugged."

Pisciotta claimed that she was "in complete and utter shock" and told West she had no memory of that night after taking sips from the drink he gave her. She alleged in the documents that West "laughed and proudly" told her that "women love to say they don't remember" before he changed the subject.

"Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then entirely took the blame for accepting a drink in the first place," the lawsuit stated.

"Although wildly devastating and uncomfortable to learn what happened to Plaintiff the night she was drugged and assaulted, she appreciates that conversation because it led to the truth being revealed," the court papers added.

Per the lawsuit, Pisciotta felt "disgusted and numb" and wanted to immediately quit working for West but she "knew she had to be extremely careful about the way in which she distanced herself."

"She vowed to temporarily keep her feelings and accusations to herself, only until after she was paid her salary and raise that was due and owed to her by Kanye West a.k.a Ye so that she could then safely and quietly disappear with the cushion of the money she was owed so that she could seek help and begin to heal," the documents stated.

Pisciotta claimed that if she came forward with her accusations, she believed she would be "immediately silenced, blacklisted, retaliated against" by the "Runaway" singer, in addition to not being paid her salary and raise.

Per the court documents, West terminated Pisciotta's employment in October 2022 and did not pay her the $3 million in severance that he allegedly owed her.

When Pisciotta initially filed her lawsuit in June, she alleged that West sent her sexually explicit text messages, including pornographic photos and videos, and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. She also claimed that he would masturbate while he was on the phone with her.

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force , fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty. The rapper entered a not guilty plea hours after an indictment was unsealed detailing his alleged sex crimes.

In a June statement to Page Six after Pisciotta initially filed her lawsuit, West's lawyers slammed the former assistant's allegations as "baseless." The statement claimed that Pisciotta made sexual advances to West "to coerce employment and other material benefits" and accused her of blackmailing the rapper after he rejected her overtures.

West's lawyers stated at the time that the singer would be taking legal action against Pisciotta.

