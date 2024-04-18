Kanye West named suspect in battery case after man allegedly attacked his wife Bianca Censori: report

Kanye West has been named by the Los Angeles Police Department as a suspect in a battery case after he allegedly punched a man late Tuesday night who had attacked his wife Bianca Censori, according to TMZ.

"Bianca was physically assaulted," a representative for West told TMZ, adding "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that both West and Censori left the scene following the alleged altercation and the man did not require medical treatment.

Police reportedly are looking to interview West and other witnesses.

The rapper was previously investigated for battery early last year after video emerged of him throwing a woman's phone at an intersection, but he was not charged, TMZ reports.

An autograph seeker who allegedly was attacked by West in Los Angeles in 2022 is also suing him for assault and battery, according to TMZ.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.