Kanye West takes subtle jab at Taylor Swift in latest Twitter thread

Kanye West seemingly shaded Taylor Swift on Friday by bringing up quite a touchy subject in their years-long feud.

The 43-year-old rapper and 2020 presidential hopeful announced on Friday he was going on "another Twitter tirade." West tweeted close to 40 times about a myriad of things including his Gap clothing line and the most unused emojis.

"There's so many lonely emojis man," West tweeted.

In tweets, West said he refrained from using a snake emoji for obvious reasons.

"Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why...I'm not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis," West quipped.

Fans who have been following the West-Swift feud know the snake emoji helped to drive a wedge between the artists. It began when West's wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a video in 2016 to prove Swift approved of a lyric in his song "Famous" which refers to the "Lover" singer as a "b---h."

Swift argued the video wasn't solid evidence. Kardashian doubled down on her claims that Swift is a "snake" by tweeting a bunch of snake emojis on National Snake Day.

"Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!" Kardashian wrote.

Swift reacted to the drama by posting snakes of her own in lyrics and visuals of her music videos during her "Reputation" album era. She even referenced her ongoing beef with Kardashian and West at a concert in 2018.

"A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on," the singer explained, according to Washington Post. "And then a lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore."

On Friday, fans proved they understood West's reference to Swift online by reacting with memes of the pop star in addition to defending her.

"Still obsessed with artist of the century Taylor Swift i see," one fan wrote.

"don’t get brave taylor ended you already," another replied.

One fan tried to shut down the drama and asked West to "just take care of your mental health."

West's so-called "tirade" on the social media platform on Friday follows a rant he went on weeks ago in which he criticized his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and claimed he's been trying to "divorce" Kardashian.

The couple recently appeared to bounce back from the strife in their marriage with a family trip with their four children.