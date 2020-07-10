Kanye West shares video of himself registering to vote in Wyoming after announcing presidential run

Kanye West posted a video on Thursday proving he's officially registered to vote for the first time.

The rapper-turned-presidential-hopeful shared a video of himself on Twitter inside the Cody, Wyo. County Clerk's Office. The video came just days after he claimed to Forbes magazine that he has never registered to vote.

"Hey what's up, everybody? It's Ye and I'm here at the county clerk's office and I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote," West says to the camera while donning a hoodie repping the state.

KANYE WEST TWEETS, DELETES PRO-LIFE MESSAGE SHOWING 6-MONTH-OLD FETUSES AFTER RANT AGAINST PLANNED PARENTHOOD

"I just want to show everybody how easy it is to vote here," West then tells a man working in the office, while explaining that the voter registration form required him to fill out his "name, my date of birth, my official Wyoming driver's license," among other things.

"So it's a lot of people who think they can't vote because they're a convicted felon but they actually can ask for their rights back," West says to an employee in the office, who responds, "Yup."

West then asked why some states in America "make it so complicated to vote" and how this can be "changed."

KANYE WEST NO LONGER SUPPORTS TRUMP, SAYS BIDEN NOT 'SPECIAL'

"I think it starts with legislature," the employee responded. "They have to get the statutes for each state changed. It's not uniform all the way across. Each state has their own way of doing things and the way they work through the process."

During the video, a message from West appears on the screen that reads, "I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve."

The 43-year-old musician stunned fans on Saturday with the announcement that he plans to run for president in 2020. Following the big news, Forbes released its lengthy interview with Kim Kardashian's husband, who confessed he no longer supports President Donald Trump after having publicly backed him in recent years. He also claimed Joe Biden isn't "special."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn't the first time West has said he will run for president. He claimed back in 2019, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, that he was planning to run in 2024.

While the Yeezy founder's decision has raised eyebrows, Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, showed her support by reposting the voter registration video on her own Twitter account, which boasts over 65 million followers.