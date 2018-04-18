Kanye West gives fans a taste of his upcoming philosophy book on Twitter

Kanye West has always been a philosopher of sorts. But on Wednesday he gave fans a taste of what may come in his upcoming philosophy book “Break the Simulation.”

“In life, we are all trained actors,” the rapper, 40, theorized in a lengthy Twitter spree. “When we’re born we’re ourselves and then one of the first things we’re thought is how to act. If you see a kid screaming at a restaurant because he feels something and can’t express himself in a conventional manner… everyone will say he needs to learn how to act. At home parental acting classes are one of the first steps to us loosing who we really are to ‘the simulation.’ Parents are our first acting coaches.”

While few details are available about the upcoming tome, which he announced in an interview with designer expert Axel Vervoordt, West did state he’s writing in real time. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write,” he tweeted. “This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

And for those clamoring to get their hands on it sooner rather than later, West added, “I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it.”

West, who’s also known for his creative music and fashion designs, expounded on originality. “Too much emphasis is put on originality,” he said. “Feel free to take ideas and update them at your will all great artists take and update.”

While that may or may not be true, not ever artists agrees. West has been the target of several copyright suits over the years. In 2013, West was sued for sampling a song by musician David Pryor on his track “Gold Digger.” He settled a suit in 2017 by a Hungarian composer, who claimed West used one of his songs without permission on the outro of “New Slaves.” And in February, the outspoken star was hit with another suit claiming he sampled a Prince Phillip Mitchell song in his “Everything I Am” track without consent.

“I find myself getting stuck in the idea of originality and letting my ego push me to say things like ‘this person stole this from me’ and the funny thing is it’ll be a reference I took from somewhere,” he quipped. “Let’s be less concerned with ownership of ideas. It is important that ideas see the light of day even if you don’t get the credit for them. Let’s be less concerned with credit awards and external validation.”