Kanye West 'blocked' daughter North from wearing makeup and crops tops 'now that I'm Christian'

Kanye West won’t let daughter North wear makeup or crop tops anymore, claiming his life as a Christian has made him “think and feel differently.”

The “Jesus is King” rapper said in an interview Thursday that Christianity has allowed him to “pivot” on previous beliefs — and that includes his parenting style.

"I don't think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was 2 years old,” he said. “I think and feel differently now, now that I'm Christian, now that I'm [the] founder of a $3 billion organization and married for five years," he told Apple Music Beats 1.

Kim Kardashian also revealed in a separate interview with E! News that her husband has “blocked” their firstborn from wearing makeup, despite Kim having her own makeup line.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," the Keeping up with the Kardashian star said.

“It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best."

She continued that North picked up the passion from watching her mom “putting on lipstick and lip gloss” and it wasn’t until later that they realized “we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age.”

Kanye’s latest gospel-rap album “Jesus is King” was released Friday.