Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting their first baby: 'It’s been so hard keeping this a secret'

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their first child.

The country music singer and his new bride shared the exciting news on social media.

"It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Brown wrote on Instagram along with a picture of a sonogram.

Katelyn also shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday.

"The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited," she shared along with a video of herself getting a sonogram. "@kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love."

The pair married in late 2018 after announcing their engagement in April 2017. The singer did not share when the couple's bundle of joy is due.

