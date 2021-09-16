Kaley Cuoco's estranged husband Karl Cook asks for 'miscellaneous jewelry' to be returned in divorce

Kaley Cuoco's estranged husband is asking her to hand over precious jewels as they hammer out their ongoing divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, 30-year-old Karl Cook is requesting that "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" be returned to him in addition to the "earnings and accumulations" he brought into the equation before and during their marriage.

Furthermore, the filing maintains that the ex-pair's "separate property assets" should be split according to their prenup agreement. Cook and Cuoco are reportedly not seeking spousal support and it appears the former pair will pay their own attorney’s fees as they continue working through the kinks of the split.

Cuoco, 35, filed for divorce from Cook on Sept. 3. and he responded to the petition the same day.

Cook cites "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the divorce and listed the date of separation as "TBD."

Cook is an equestrian and the son of billionaire businessman Scott Cook.

They confirmed their split in a joint statement to Fox News earlier this month.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement begins. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," their statement concluded.

Cuoco and Cook celebrated three years of marriage this past June. They began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego, Calif., on June 30, 2018.

