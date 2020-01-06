‘Bachelor’ alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick say Peter Weber will ‘kill it’ as new leading man

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples, and the lively pair had quite a bit to say about season 24 of “The Bachelor” ahead of its Monday premiere that will see Peter Weber begin his quest for love.

Accompanied by Canadian country crooner and self-proclaimed “Bachelor” fanatic Brett Kissel, the duo -- who star in Kissel’s latest music video “Drink About Me" -- sat down with Fox News to chat about all things roses, starting with who they wanted to see as the next leading man.

“We were really rooting for Mike. We were really wanting Mike Johnson to be the 'Bachelor' just because we loved everything that he was about and thought he was really genuine, not that Peter's not genuine,” said Bristowe, 34. “I'm excited for any season of the show. It doesn't matter who you cast, they're doing something right over there.”

Tartick, 30, said he was looking forward to seeing the various sides of Weber, 28, who became a household name during Hannah Brown's season as the “Bachelorette,” for the windmill shenanigans he and Brown were infamously involved in. Tartick said he knows firsthand that Weber will no doubt make his mark on the franchise once the dust settles.

“I had drinks with Peter before he went on the show. And he is a great, great guy,” Tartick raved of the accomplished airline pilot. “I think that he's the kind of guy that you meet and you see on TV and you're like, 'You know what, I want to grab a beer with him,' and he lives up to that.”

“So I think he's going to be a great Bachelor, Tartick continued. “But it'll be fun to see sides of him we haven't seen yet. Right now we've seen … we know the windmill stories and we know that he's a nice guy, that he's a successful pilot. But I think we're going to see a whole different set of emotions from him. So it's going to be exciting. And I think he's going to kill it.”

Bristowe and Tartick certainly met their match in their close pal Kissel, launching into a series breakdown of his own with his stout commentary.

“As a fan of the franchise, I think it's important for Peter … I would really hope that he can do his season his own way,” explained Kissel, 29. “I understand what, or I would assume what goes on behind the scenes and everything like that and some of the things that can be manipulated are manipulated and my hope as a fan is that he can just kind of stand in his power and just say, 'No, I'm going to do it this way. I'm going to let her down this way or I'm gonna pursue this relationship in this way and y'all can come and catch it and be a part of it, but I'm leading things as opposed to having producers lead things.’”

Kissel pressed on: “Because sometimes after so many seasons, I think fans can see through what is manipulated and what is truly a producer's decision or are you following her heart? So I'm just really hoping that for him, he can do that and do it his own way because it's not often that I think you really see that authentic side. And I'm really hoping that that will come out this season as a fan.”

Tartick quickly jumped in with an anecdote that “this is the first time there's been a Bachelor that is coming off a season in which the woman’s season, he's coming off of its single interest. That didn't happen with Colton [Underwood], didn't happen with Ari [Luyendyk]. It didn't happen. And the list goes on. I think it's the first time ever. So it’d be interesting – just an observation.”

After observing the dynamic between Bristowe and Tartick, the pair were asked about how they create symmetry in their relationship. Tartick took it upon himself to explain how their relationship and partnership is so strong.

“We do a lot as a team," said Tartick. "We do a lot independently, though – so I mean, we both have different businesses that we run. But at the same time, we still talk business just as much as we talk friendships, as much we talk about our relationships.

"So I think it just goes back to being on the same page, having a common goal and what's so insanely important – what you touched on, is just support, right?" he continued. "Because in a lot of these circumstances, when you have someone that's performing on stage with Garth Brooks and then Brett's wife Cecelia is at home hustling with three kids, there could be like a jealousy factor or vice versa – if Kaitlyn's got a business coming out.”

Tartick added: “I think that exists a lot of relationships. But to make sure that you're on the same page and that you're a team as opposed to working against each other is imperative. But what Kaitlyn and I do is every morning we'll have a 'power hour.' So we sit down with a cup of coffee, we have our lists out – what can we tackle? How can I help you with this? Sometimes I need her creative mind. Sometimes she needs my numbers-driven mind. And it's just a good working partnership.”

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.