Kacey Musgraves says Gigi Hadid is the ‘yeehaw couture queen’

Does supermodel Gigi Hadid belong in the wild west? Maybe so, according to country music darling Kacey Musgraves.

Hadid took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of herself on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, donning long, messy pigtails, a cowboy hat and a John Wayne-inspired outfit to match.

“At home with Helena for @vogueczechoslovakia. The farm is so special to me and the way @helenachristensen approached shooting this meant so much (it is an honor to call you my friend, creating this together was a dream)!” the 23-year-old wrote, in part.

“Yeehaw couture queen,” commented Musgraves in response.

Other celebrities were quick to comment on the model’s photo as well.

“LOVE,” wrote Hailey Baldwin.

“Ughh I can’t,” wrote actress Vanessa Hudgens.

“You look so beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“In love with this cover. You are so cute G,” commented another.

“Divine,” wrote a third.

Hadid has been open about spending time on her family’s farm, a place she told Elle in February “we can all come and feel like ourselves again.”

“When I’m here, I just get in my truck and go to the store. Kids get excited at the market, but they don’t take their phones out. They want us to feel normal, and that’s very appreciated,” she added of the Pennsylvania home.