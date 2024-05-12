Justin Timberlake, Lea Michele and Shakira lead sweet Mother's Day tributes across Hollywood

Celebrities took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day with a variety of touching tributes to their children, wives, moms and the women in their lives.

Lea Michele, who showcased her baby bump at the Met Gala last week, celebrated the day by announcing she is expecting a girl for baby number two.

Accompanying a photo of her holding her baby and a bouquet of flowers, the "Glee" star wrote, "The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter."

Justin Timberlake honored wife Jessica Biel with a video of her hanging out with their children, Silas and Phineas, and being a glam mom.

"You do it ALL. We love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day," Timberlake wrote.

Shakira featured a sweet photo of her playing in a mini-band with her sons, Milan and Sasha.

"Today I want to celebrate all the women who give and nurture life, because we all, with or without children, know how to care for and fight for those who depend on us," she wrote, adding, "And to Milan and Sasha, the two suns of my life, thank you for lighting it up and completing me."

Tori Spelling shared a series of photos of her as a child with her mom, Candy Spelling, and thanked her for some important life lessons.

"Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy," she wrote, adding "and how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore thanked all the mothers in her life and celebrated "the most exhausting and exhilarating job" with a series of photos of her sons, Gus and Oz.

"Cheers to all those who mother. I salute you today and always (especially my mom, stepmom, mother in law and community of mom friends I stand in awe of). It’s the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do. Thanks to Gus and Oz for choosing me," Moore wrote.

She added, "Extra love to those who find today difficult for any and all reasons. I see you."

Kris Jenner shared a throwback black and white photo with all six of her children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie to celebrate the day.

"Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life, and everything I ever prayed for…. every day I am so grateful and feel so blessed for this life we live… all of the laughter, the love, the incredible moments we’ve shared and the magical memories we have created as a family," Jenner she wrote.

She continued, thanking her mom, and adding, "To all the Mommies out there, you are the heart of your families, the ones who nurture, guide, and love unconditionally. You make this world a happy place for your children. Today is a day to celebrate you and all the wonderful things you do. I hope your day is filled with joy, love, and special moments. Happy Mother’s Day! Xo"

Bindi Irwin posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Grace Warrior, writing, "When I look at you, I know the meaning of life. Being your Mama is the best part of my existence."

Her husband, Chandler Powell, also shared a post honoring Irwin, calling her "the most incredible mama, caring wife and all around just beautiful person."

John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston with a sweet series of photos of her with their children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin, and their late son Jett.

"Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We love you we miss you," he wrote in the caption.

Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, shared a touching photo of her enjoying breakfast with her two sons, Kingston and Jackson, as well as a photo of her and Fisher.

"I adore being Kingston and Jackson’s Mama beyond the beyond. So the happy part of happy Mother’s Day really is the happiest happy of happys," Lourd wrote.

She also admitted the holiday can be hard emotionally since losing her mom in 2016, writing, "But no matter how much momming I mom, my Momby is the first mother that enters my brain on Mother’s Day. Her presence is ever present (and sometimes it feels like a present and sometimes it does not). And I don’t think that will ever change.

"So Mother’s Day ain’t just happy. It’s griefy / frustrated / moody / sad / lonely / longing / *insert pretty much any emotion here* / all of the above. Sending all my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it today. You’re not alone."