Justin Timberlake isn't the only celebrity to have a brush with the law in the Hamptons

Justin Timberlake was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. But the former NSYNC frontman is not the only celebrity to face the long arm of the law in the Hamptons.

Billy Joel was arrested more than 30 years ago during a staged protest by commercial fishermen from the East Hampton Baymen’s Association in Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett for defying a 1990 state regulation and illegally catching striped bass.

"The net was thick with the illegally harvested striped bass, and the beach was filled with police cars, emergency vehicles, and work trucks," the East Hampton Star wrote two years ago of the July 28, 1992, arrests. "Billy Joel, whose song ‘The Downeaster Alexa’ commemorates the baymen’s hardships, was there with Supervisor Tony Bullock and other elected officials."

The state regulations had threatened the fishermen’s livelihoods at the time.

The charges against the "Piano Man" were later dropped.

The "New York State of Mind" singer also crashed his car into a tree in Sag Harbor in 2003.

He was briefly hospitalized but not arrested.

"There was no alcohol involved," his spokeswoman told the New York Daily News at the time, according to the Star. "He had an accident on a bad stretch of road."

Following Timberlake's arrest on Tuesday, FOX 5 spoke with Joel, who was leaving The American Hotel, the same restaurant where Timberlake had dined the night before.

When asked to comment on Timberlake, Joel stated, "Judge not lest ye be judged."

Meanwhile, in 1997, a landscaper working for real estate mogul Harry Macklowe, who was Martha Stewart’s East Hampton neighbor, accused the lifestyle guru of intentionally backing her car into him, pinning him against a gate.

Stewart had driven her car into Macklowe’s driveway and exchanged words with him before she backed out while landscapers were working in the front yard.

The police chief said at the time the incident appeared to be "reckless," not intentional, and Stewart could have faced second-degree reckless endangerment and attempted assault in the third degree charges, the East Hampton Star wrote at the time.

Ultimately, the "Martha Stewart Living" founder did not face any charges.

"Justice and common sense dictate that the confrontation between Ms. Stewart and [Matthew] Munnich, [the landscaper], as objectionable as it may appear, does not warrant arrest and criminal prosecution," the Suffolk County district attorney said at the time, according to the Star. "Not every event which adversely affects a person's life deserves to be litigated in criminal court."

In a statement at the time, Stewart said, "It is unfortunate that accusations like this take the D.A. away from much more pressing duties and are a terrible waste of taxpayer time, money, and energy."

Her lawyer added, "We have maintained all along that Martha Stewart has done nothing illegal" and that she "at no time intended any harm."

Stewart later spent five months in a federal prison in West Virginia in 2004 for lying about a stock trade.

Fast-forward to June 18, when Timberlake became the most recent notable name to face the law in one of the posh Long Island beach neighborhoods. The "Cry Me a River" singer "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the arresting officer claimed in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Timberlake had "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to the complaint. The "Bye Bye Bye" singer also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot."

Timberlake was arraigned Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

