Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake left Hollywood to avoid getting ‘hammered’ by paparazzi

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a big move for their children.

On SiriusXM’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Biel revealed that the family’s decision to move away from Hollywood was to get away from paparazzi.

"I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know, if we're out and about with our kids," the 42-year-old explained. "It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the states, it's kind of like state by state, you know, you get hammered on the east coast, you kind of get hammered on the west coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore."

The actress continued, "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn't choose this. I don't want to expose them in any way until they have an ability to make that decision for themselves, you know?"

JESSICA BIEL ALMOST QUIT HOLLYWOOD BEFORE ‘THE SINNER,’ ADMITS SHE'S 'STILL FIGHTING' FOR ROLES

The "7th Heaven" star and the former NSYNC member share two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

The star also spoke about why she and Timberlake, 43, do not share many photos of their boys, or keep their faces hidden, on their social media accounts.

"And I know…this very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality. I just don't want it to be on my account, so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That's just our family choice."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Biel and Timberlake split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Big Sky, Montana.

According to Forbes, the couple owns a property at the Yellowstone Club with a $300,000 fee to join and an annual fee of $30,000.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A source close to the couple told People at the time the two were hardly in Los Angeles since welcoming Phineas "and are happy to live in Montana."

A source told US Weekly in August 2021 they also have a home in Tennessee and have the best of both worlds with their two homes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They both prefer the country life. It’s great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom," the outlet’s source said at the time.

New episodes of SiriusXM's "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" are available every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.