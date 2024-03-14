Justin Timberlake and the rest of NSYNC perform live together for the 1st time since 2013

Fans who scored a ticket to Justin Timberlake's free one-night show in Los Angeles were in for a surprise when the entire '90s boy band NSYNC performed live for the first time in 13 years last night.

Timberlake performed a show ahead of the Friday release of his highly anticipated album "Everything I Thought It Was."

What seemed to be an ordinary Timberlake show turned out to be an NSYNC reunion, when the "Suit & Tie" singer brought his former bandmates out on stage.

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were welcomed to the stage by screaming fans excited to see the band back together. Among the enthusiastic guests in the crowd was Chrissy Teigen, who posted a clip of the band to her Instagram story.

The last time the band performed live together was in 2013 for the VMAs. They collaborated most recently on the song "Better Place" for the "Trolls: Band Together" movie soundtrack.

The 2023 film was the third installment of the "Trolls" franchise. The first of the animated movies, "Trolls," came out in 2016, followed by "Trolls World Tour" in 2020. Timberlake voices the character Branch in all three of the movies.

The band offered a nostalgic performance with fan favorites, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me." Many fans had been anticipating another collaboration from the band after Timberlake hinted at the possibility of more new music during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January.

"We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he told Clarkson during the show.

The speculation was confirmed during this LA show, as the band teased the new song, "Paradise." The song featuring Timberlake's former bandmates is part of his upcoming album.

NSYNC first formed in 1995. Their first album came out internationally in 1998. In the years after the release of their debut self-titled album, they grew into one of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Timberlake is heading off on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in the spring, and it is unknown at this time if his former bandmates will join him for any shows.