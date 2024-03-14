Expand / Collapse search
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and the rest of NSYNC perform live together for the 1st time since 2013

Timberlake's Los Angeles show turned out to be an NSYNC reunion

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Lance Bass reveals whether NSYNC reunion will happen Video

Lance Bass reveals whether NSYNC reunion will happen

Former NSYNC band member Lance Bass shared if the 90s music group will reunite during an appearance on online game show ‘Rent Free’ with Bilt Rewards Founder and CEO, Ankur Jain.

Fans who scored a ticket to Justin Timberlake's free one-night show in Los Angeles were in for a surprise when the entire '90s boy band NSYNC performed live for the first time in 13 years last night. 

Timberlake performed a show ahead of the Friday release of his highly anticipated album "Everything I Thought It Was."

What seemed to be an ordinary Timberlake show turned out to be an NSYNC reunion, when the "Suit & Tie" singer brought his former bandmates out on stage. 

Justin Timberlake at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Justin Timberlake brought out his NSYNC bandmates during a one-night show in LA. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were welcomed to the stage by screaming fans excited to see the band back together. Among the enthusiastic guests in the crowd was Chrissy Teigen, who posted a clip of the band to her Instagram story. 

The last time the band performed live together was in 2013 for the VMAs. They collaborated most recently on the song "Better Place" for the "Trolls: Band Together" movie soundtrack.

The 2023 film was the third installment of the "Trolls" franchise. The first of the animated movies, "Trolls," came out in 2016, followed by "Trolls World Tour" in 2020. Timberlake voices the character Branch in all three of the movies. 

NSYNC at premiere of "Trolls 3"

NSYNC's last collaboration was for the song "Better Place," featured in the "Trolls: Band Together" movie. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The band offered a nostalgic performance with fan favorites, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me." Many fans had been anticipating another collaboration from the band after Timberlake hinted at the possibility of more new music during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January. 

"We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he told Clarkson during the show. 

The speculation was confirmed during this LA show, as the band teased the new song, "Paradise."  The song featuring Timberlake's former bandmates is part of his upcoming album. 

Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC in 1998

The popular boy band released their self-titled debut album internationally in 1998. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

NSYNC first formed in 1995. Their first album came out internationally in 1998. In the years after the release of their debut self-titled album, they grew into one of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s. 

Timberlake is heading off on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in the spring, and it is unknown at this time if his former bandmates will join him for any shows. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

