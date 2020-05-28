Justin Theroux riddled with anxiety after hearing neighbor threaten wife in coronavirus lockdown: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Justin Theroux is at his wits end with his neighbor, whom he's just accused of verbally threatening his wife during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a new report.

The 48-year-old actor and producer, formerly married to Jennifer Aniston, has been in an ongoing legal battle with his neighbor Norman Resnicow since 2017. The actor formerly accused Resnicow of being a "peeping-Tom," claiming he trespassed onto his property and spied on him. A restraining order has since been put in place that prohibits Resnicow from having contact with Theroux, or any other board members of the building.

This time, however, Theroux didn't make claims against Resnicow's treatment of him or his property. Instead, Theroux recently informed a New York court that he's overheard Resnicow verbally threaten to physically harm his wife, Barbara Resnicow, multiple times during the New York lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Daily Mail.

JENNIFER ANISTON'S FITNESS SECRETS: 8 WAYS THE 'FRIENDS' STAR STAYS IN SHAPE

The "Leftovers" actor alleged in court that he has overheard Resnicow lock his wife Barbara out of the home because she was not wearing a mask. He later called his wife a "f--king moron" and a "stupid woman," according to the outlet.

Additionally, Theroux said he's called the police on Resnicow for the terrifying fits of rage he's overheard from his own home. In one instance, Theroux claimed the neighbor pretended not to be home when police arrived at his door.

According to the outlet, Theroux has audio recordings of Resnicow threatening to break his wife's teeth if she attempted to leave.

JENNIFER ANISTON RECEIVES HILARIOUS BIRTHDAY WISH FROM EX JUSTIN THEROUX

"I'll break your teeth. No, you sit down in your f--king seat. Sit down in your f--king seat and watch the show...Sit down and shut up. You're not going anywhere...You want broken teeth? I'll break your f--king teeth," Resnicow allegedly tells his wife in the recordings.

Theroux alleged to the court that Resnicow's threats to his wife have left him with "anxiety that continues long after the incidents themselves have ended," the report said.

He's now requesting the court to hold Resnicow in contempt for violating the restraining order that has been in place because Barbara is also protected under the order, according to the site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Resnicow could reportedly be fined or imprisoned if he is held in contempt of the court.