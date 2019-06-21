Justin Theroux accuses neighbor of 'peeping-Tom' behavior amid ongoing apartment feud

Actor Justin Theroux — Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband — is accusing his Greenwich Village neighbor of being a “peeping-Tom” who keeps shining a flashlight into his apartment.

Theroux and his downstairs neighbor, Norman Resnicow, have been warring since 2017, when he and Aniston began a $1 million renovation without immediately installing soundproofing, the HBO “The Leftovers” star alleges.

They’ve been duking it out in court ever since.

Despite a temporary restraining order that bars Resnicow from contact with Theroux and the building’s board members, the downstairs neighbor “is now engaging in obsessive, peeping-Tom like conduct,” Theroux’s lawyer, Eric Sherman, wrote in a letter to the Manhattan judge handling the dispute.

“Every single night this week, Mr. Resnicow has been shining his flashlight onto Mr. Theroux’s property,” the letter claims, attaching security camera still-frames it says show Resnicow lurking around Theroux’s home.

The letter also says that Resnicow has been filming and photographing the unit.

Resnicow “is attempting to provoke a confrontation with Mr. Theroux,” the letter alleges.

Also, Resnicow last month started “clandestinely” taking measurements of a fence and examining a new deck that Theroux is building following disputes over the old deck, the letter claims.

“This habitual, almost nightly behavior has left Mr. Theroux understandably disturbed,” Sherman wrote, adding it was “bordering on stalking.”

Last month, Resnicow had to pay $23,000 to Theroux and the board after he previously violated the TRO by emailing a board member.

Resnicow’s lawyer, Peter Levine, declined to comment adding, “we will be responding directly to the judge in writing.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.