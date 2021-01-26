Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Baldwin, provides update on upcoming album: ‘So grateful’

Justin Bieber is feeling blessed.

The Canadian pop star, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase an impressive display of drumming skills while also showering his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 24, in verbal love ahead of his upcoming record.

"Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... so fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life," Bieber prefaced the post.

"First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife," he continued. "What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow."

The "Yummy" singer also provided an update on his upcoming album — sharing a picture of himself and several producers working in the studio.

The picture received nearly 900,000 likes.

It was simply captioned, "Going over track listing for the album."