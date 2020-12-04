Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin clap back at troll in support of 'Team Selena Gomez' comments

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin remain a united front no matter what.

The newlyweds clapped back at an Internet troll who was reportedly trying to hurt the couple by flooding their comments on social media with "Team Selena Gomez" messages.

The Canadian pop star, 26, previously dated the Disney Channel alum, 28, in 2018 before marrying Baldwin, a 24-year-old model, in a traditional ceremony in 2019, after they had a courthouse wedding in New York City in 2018. Bieber and Baldwin originally dated from 2015 to 2016.

The couple took to their Instagram Stories on Thursday to pen a heartfelt note.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better,” Bieber wrote. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

The "Yummy" singer admitted he finds it “extremely hard” to rise above the drama when he sees “people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

“As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading, shaming, and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer,” Bieber concluded. “We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!”

The Vogue cover star reposted his message and then added her own words.

“I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental [health]," Baldwin admitted.

“It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad,” she wrote. “I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

Baldwin added how she only wants to “support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry" and wishes her millions of followers do the same in their own lives.

Bieber recently spoke about how many kids he wants with Baldwin. While making an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday, he said, "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out."

"I'd love to have myself a tribe," Bieber continued, adding that ultimately the decision comes down to his wife. "It's her body and whatever she wants to do ... think she wants to have a few, at least two or three.

As for the timing of raising a family, he said: "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey just has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. She just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

