Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin should have ‘waited a couple more years’ to get married, Billy Baldwin says

Hailey Baldwin’s uncle Billy Baldwin said he supports the model’s marriage to Justin Bieber, but admitted he wishes the young couple would’ve “waited a couple more years” to get hitched.

“The Northern Rescue” star told Us Weekly that he would’ve “loved to see” his niece and Bieber hold off on getting married, at least for a few years.

“I love them as a couple and I would’ve loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years,” Baldwin told the magazine. “Maybe that would have been better, but they didn’t want to wait because they’re both devout in their faith and … that wasn’t the right fit for them so that’s really none of my business.”

Baldwin said he told the newlyweds to hold off on having children to enjoy married life.

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HE HAD ‘LEGITIMATE PROBLEM WITH SEX,’ SAVED HIMSELF FOR MARRIAGE WITH HAILEY BALDWIN

“I’ve said to them, ‘I hope you don’t jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away,’” the actor said. “I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe trot and just tear it up and have fun.”

Baldwin previously congratulated them on their engagement in an Instagram post, saying he wished them a "lifetime together in wedded bliss."

Hailey Baldwin and Bieber got married at a New York City courthouse in September after a reported 12 weeks of dating. The couple reconnected in June and said their “common denominator” was “always church.”

Bieber admitted in an interview with Vogue last month that sex was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party. The “Sorry” singer added that he had a “legitimate problem with sex” and was celibate for more than a year before getting married to Baldwin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Bieber was reportedly seeking treatment for personal issues, including depression and anxiety, Us Weekly reported.