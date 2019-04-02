Justin Bieber slammed on social media for fake pregnancy news

Pop star Justin Bieber was blasted on social media over an April Fools' Day joke that fell flat.

Bieber, 25, caused a shock among his fans on Monday when he posted a picture of an ultrasound on his Instagram page. He did not leave a caption on the mysterious post, causing many to speculate that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, was pregnant with their first child.

“Very funny,” Baldwin commented on the post, People reported.

The “Love Yourself” singer posted another photo of Baldwin surrounded by what appeared to be medical professionals.

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN SHOULD HAVE 'WAITED A COUPLE MORE YEARS' TO GET MARRIED, BILLY BALDWIN SAYS

“If U thought it was April fools,” he captioned the photo, implying that there was validity to his ultrasound post.

However, the singer finally clarified in another post that he was joking all along. Bieber posted a photo of another ultrasound photo but this time there was a puppy photoshopped in the image.

“Wait omg is that a,,,APRIL FOOLS,” he captioned the post.

The elaborate joke was criticized by social media users pointing out that jokes regarding pregnancy were insulting to those who have trouble conceiving or who have miscarried. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 12.1 percent of women between the ages of 15 to 44 have impaired fecundity.

JUSTIN BIEBER BEING TREATED FOR DEPRESSION: REPORT

“Justin Bieber lying about Hailey being pregnant is beyond disrespectful. 1 in 4 women suffer from infertility, miscarriages, still born babies. How f---ing disrespectful, Aprils fools or not, fake pregnancy announcements are f---ing disgusting. Are we still doing this in 2019?” a social media user wrote.

Justin Bieber joking about Hayley being pregnant is soooooo insensitive considering there’s so many women out there that cannot get pregnant or have lost children,” a social media user tweeted.

“OK Justin Bieber’s prank was NOT COOL. It is not ok to joke about pregnancy… and I seriously feel like I’ve been cheated on lmao,” a tweet read.

However, some social media users defended Bieber’s joke.

“Of course people are mad at Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey for pranking his fans with a pregnancy post for April Fools, it’s one of the top 5 jokes from this day, yall are so d--- sensitive for no reason smh,” a social media user tweeted.

“So wait lemme get this right…y’all can joke daily about Justin Bieber’s depression, mental health, anxiety, past issues, looks etc., but once he does an april fool about pregnancy y’all suddenly get all sensitive and woke? Nah I’m out of here y’all are literally TRASH bye,” a tweet read.

Bieber has not immediately commented on the backlash.