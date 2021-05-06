Justin Bieber bumps tour to 2022, unveils new dates
It’s the second time the tour, redubbed 'the Justice World Tour 2022,' has been rescheduled
A week after it was reported that Justin Bieber’s fast-looming 2021 tour would be bumped into next year, Justin Bieber has made it official, announcing that his run of arena shows will now begin in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2022.
As recently as this week, tickets were still being sold for dates that had been scheduled to begin in San Diego on June 2 and quickly followed by other cities in California — a clear impossibility, since Bieber’s gigs are indoors and the state is considered highly unlikely to be allowing arena shows at 100% capacity in less than a month. Many of the dates from July forward likely could have been kept, but clearly bumping the entire tour made more sense than putting it on in pieces.
It’s the second time the tour has been rescheduled, since it was originally supposed to kick off in 2020, before the pandemic intervened.
Bieber’s reps said that, in the process of rescheduling the tour, AEG Presents has added seven shows, with previously unscheduled stops in Austin, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Orlando, Cincinnati, Des Moines and Uncasville, CT, to bring the total up to 52 North American dates. Tickets for the concerts bumped back from 2020 and 2021 will be honored, and the seven added shows will go on sale some time later in May.
The tour has now been redubbed "the Justice World Tour 2022," in honor of the fact that Bieber will now be touring behind this year’s hit "Justice" album, a record that might not even exist if the postponement of his 2020 tour hadn’t given him time off to make a quick, well-received successor to "Changes," the album his arena outing was originally conceived to support.
"We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet," said Bieber in a statement. "I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."
The full list of shows, with the seven newly added cities in bold:
Friday, February 18, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Sunday, February 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Inglewood, CA The Forum
Saturday, February 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Monday, February 28, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
Friday, March 4, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Monday, March 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Friday, March 11, 2022 Portland, OR MODA Center
Sunday, March 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Home Energy Arena
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday, March 18, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Monday, March 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, March 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Monday, March 28, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thursday, March 31, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Friday, April 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Monday, April 4, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Thursday, April 7, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*
Saturday, April 9, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Monday, April 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center*
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center*
Thursday, April 21, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse*
Sunday, April 24, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena*
Monday, April 25, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center*
Friday, April 29, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, May 1, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Friday, May 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Monday, May 9, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Thursday, May 12, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Monday, May 16, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, June 5, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 10, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Monday, June 13, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, June 14, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thursday, June 16, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, June 18, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena*
Monday, June 20, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden
Friday, June 24, 2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater