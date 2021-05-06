Justin Bieber bumps tour to 2022, unveils new dates

A week after it was reported that Justin Bieber’s fast-looming 2021 tour would be bumped into next year, Justin Bieber has made it official, announcing that his run of arena shows will now begin in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2022.

As recently as this week, tickets were still being sold for dates that had been scheduled to begin in San Diego on June 2 and quickly followed by other cities in California — a clear impossibility, since Bieber’s gigs are indoors and the state is considered highly unlikely to be allowing arena shows at 100% capacity in less than a month. Many of the dates from July forward likely could have been kept, but clearly bumping the entire tour made more sense than putting it on in pieces.

It’s the second time the tour has been rescheduled, since it was originally supposed to kick off in 2020, before the pandemic intervened.

JOHN BOYEGA ON PLAYING A COP IN ‘SMALL AXE,’ BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE ‘CRAZY GENIUS’ OF STEVE MCQUEEN

Bieber’s reps said that, in the process of rescheduling the tour, AEG Presents has added seven shows, with previously unscheduled stops in Austin, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Orlando, Cincinnati, Des Moines and Uncasville, CT, to bring the total up to 52 North American dates. Tickets for the concerts bumped back from 2020 and 2021 will be honored, and the seven added shows will go on sale some time later in May.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN TALKS ‘WITHOUT REMORSE,’ CHADWICK BOSEMAN AND ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’

The tour has now been redubbed "the Justice World Tour 2022," in honor of the fact that Bieber will now be touring behind this year’s hit "Justice" album, a record that might not even exist if the postponement of his 2020 tour hadn’t given him time off to make a quick, well-received successor to "Changes," the album his arena outing was originally conceived to support.

"We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet," said Bieber in a statement. "I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

GEORGE CLOONEY’S 10 BEST PERFORMANCES

The full list of shows, with the seven newly added cities in bold:

Friday, February 18, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Monday, February 28, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, March 4, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Friday, March 11, 2022 Portland, OR MODA Center

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Home Energy Arena

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday, March 18, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Monday, March 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, March 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Monday, March 28, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Friday, April 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Monday, April 4, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, April 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center*

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center*

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena*

Monday, April 25, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center*

Friday, April 29, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Friday, May 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Monday, May 9, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Monday, May 16, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 10, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Monday, June 13, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena*

Monday, June 20, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden

Friday, June 24, 2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater