Justin Baldoni surfs in Hawaii as Blake Lively legal battle rages on

Justin Baldoni has escaped to paradise as his legal battle with Blake Lively rages on.

The 41-year-old actor - who was accused of sexual harassment, retaliation and infliction of emotional distress in a December lawsuit filed by Lively - was seen surfing in Hawaii this week.

In a photograph obtained by Fox News Digital, Baldoni seemed relaxed and in good spirits as he casually rode the waves.

BLAKE LIVELY'S CLASH WITH JUSTIN BALDONI ‘FATALLY COMPROMISED’ HIS CAREER: EXPERT

The vacation comes nearly two months after Lively filed her lawsuit on December 31.

Though the actor seems unbothered, sources close to the director told Fox News Digital that Lively's claims have since cost him three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Justin Baldoni's career is going to nosedive because of this legal battle," Ryan McCormick, a Reputation Management Expert & Managing Partner at Goldman McCormick PR, told Fox News Digital.

BLAKE LIVELY VS. JUSTIN BALDONI: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

"It's not because of his acting ability or following," he continued. "Even if all accusations are proven false, I think in the eyes of studios, he's radioactive. Entertainment companies take a risk on each film, not knowing if it will connect with the masses. With Baldoni, there's now added perils of not knowing if another legal battle will manifest with his future co-stars."

"In addition, the actor has run awry with one of Hollywood's most powerful couples," he added. "Their sphere of influence goes far beyond what the public sees. I can see Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds subtly letting film studios know that they will not do business with them if they do business with Baldoni."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Also, Lively has 44M followers on Instagram and [Ryan] Reynolds (Lively's husband) has 53 million. Baldoni has 4 million. For all the negative press Lively has gotten in the past year, she can recover from this legal hurricane. Baldoni's brand and marketability have unfortunately been fatally compromised," he concluded.

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

His team then released unedited footage from the set of "It Ends With Us" that they claim refutes Lively's previous accusations of sexual harassment. However, Lively's legal team claims the footage bolsters the actress's allegations.

After the release, Lively's legal team demanded a gag order be issued against Baldoni's lawyer.

WATCH: JUSTIN BALDONI RELEASES UNEDITED 'IT ENDS WITH US' FOOTAGE FEATURING BLAKE LIVELY

On Jan. 23, Baldoni's lawyers filed a response, calling Lively's gag order attempt an "intimidation tactic" and "tactical gamesmanship."

Baldoni and Lively's legal teams were in federal court on Feb. 3 where the judge ordered that they follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be permitted to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their client in the media against publicity not created by either side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.