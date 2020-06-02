'Just Mercy' movie made free to rent as a resource to learn about 'systemic racism,' Warner Bros. says

"Just Mercy," a film that chronicles courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration, will be available for free on digital platforms during the month of June following the death of George Floyd, according to Warner Bros. Pictures -- the studio behind the 2019 movie.

In the flick -- which is based on attorney and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson's 2014 memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" -- actor Michael B. Jordan stars as Stevenson, who helps to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner, Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx.

“We believe in the power of story,” Warner Bros. said in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”

The statement continues: "For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S. To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”

“Just Mercy,” which was released in December 2019, was the first studio project made with the inclusion rider, the contractual provision mandating the consideration of people from underrepresented groups for cast and crew positions.

The rider was initiated as a way to change the long-term under-representation of people of color and women in Hollywood. Recent studies have shown that films like “Just Mercy” are starting to reshape the film industry.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against members of the black community, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minneapolis who died while in police custody after a white officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, moments that were captured on cellphone video. In the footage, Floyd, 46, shouts “I cannot breathe” and “don’t kill me,” before losing consciousness. He was later pronounced dead.

Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

