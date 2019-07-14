Julio Iglesias facing seven-figure lawsuit over paternity case: report

Singer Julio Iglesias is facing a seven-figure lawsuit from a former ballerina after a judge ruled he fathered her son.

Maria Edite Santos spent 30 years trying to prove Iglesias, 75, is the biological father of son Javier after a brief affair with the crooner in 1975.

Spanish playboy Iglesias, said to have bedded 3,000 women, refused to give a DNA sample but a judge said Javier, now 43, bore an “obvious physical resemblance” to him.

SPANISH JUDGE RULES JULIO IGLESIAS FATHER OF 43-YEAR-OLD MAN

Yesterday Maria’s lawyer said the family now plan to sue Iglesias — worth $314 million.

He said: "We will claim for moral, psychological and spiritual damages from Julio Iglesias. We will also ask for compensation, because Javier has suffered so much.

SINGER JULIO IGLESIAS WADES INTO PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, CALLS DONALD TRUMP A 'CLOWN'

SINGER JULIO IGLESIAS EARNS HONORARY DEGREE FROM BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC

"Can you imagine how he has suffered without the support of a father? Can you imagine the children asking him in the playground, 'Where's your dad? Why's he never around?'"

Maria, who gave up on her ballet career when she fell pregnant, said: “Julio has not once met his son. What kind of a man does that?

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS ON HIS FAMOUS FATHER: 'I'VE TRIED TO SEPARATE OUR PROFESSIONAL LIVES'

"We have suffered so much and faced so many problems - we went through terrible times."

She added: "I cannot describe the happiness we feel after fighting for so many years. For Javier, his whole world has changed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I always knew Julio was his father. My justice is that I have always been telling the truth.” Iglesias can appeal.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.