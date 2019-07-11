Spanish judge rules Julio Iglesias biological father of 43-year-old man: report

Despite the lack of a paternity test, a judge in Spain ruled Wednesday that legendary singer Julio Iglesias is the father of a 43-year-old Spanish man, according to reports.

The ruling is a win for Javier Sánchez and his mother, former ballerina Maria Edite Santos, who made the claim for 30 years, the BBC reported.

The judge in Valencia, on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, said he based his ruling partially on the “obvious” resemblance between the two men. He cited a “relationship” that existed between Iglesias and Santos “near the date of conception” and the fact that Iglesias refused to take a paternity test.

The judge said Santos had credibly proved she had a week-long affair with the “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” singer nine months before her son’s birth, BBC News reported.

Iglesias plans to appeal the ruling and said the case should never have gone forward because it had been previously dismissed. He has eight other children.

