Julie Andrews says coronavirus experience reminds her of World War II

Julie Andrews revealed what she’s doing while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic and even likened the situation to the “bond” people felt during World War II.

The 84-year-old “Mary Poppins” actress spoke on Thursday with “Good Morning America,” where she discussed what she’s doing to stay busy while she and her loved ones stay at home to practice social distancing.

The actress noted that the experience and conditions have given her a surprisingly pleasant reminder of what it was like during World War II.

“This is so much, to me, like World War II, in a way,” Andrews explained. “I’m very much reminded of that because I was around at that time, believe it or not, and the sense of unity it provides and the way people do bond and get together is just phenomenal.”

The actress also commented on what she’s doing to cope with the new way of life presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I overeat, I’m afraid,” Andrews said with a laugh when asked by host Michael Strahan what she and her family have been up to. “A lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are going on at this house. And cups of tea!”

The star assured fans that she and her family are “observing all the rules” and staying cautious for the sake of their health. She concluded her interview on a positive note, with a message of hope for her many fans.

“I send my fondest love to everyone,” Andrews said. “Stay safe. Follow the rules. Be compassionate and kind if you can, which… I think everybody is. Keep in touch, reach out. Find the way you can reach out, which is what I’m doing as much as possible.”

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 480,446 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 21,571 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 69,197 illnesses and at least 1,046 deaths.