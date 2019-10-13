Julianne Hough mourns beloved dogs who died on the same day: 'Pure love is real'

Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of her two dogs, who died on the same day.

The actress/dancer/singer revealed on Instagram Saturday that her beloved Cavalier King Charles spaniels died last month.

"Pure love is real, it existed through us," she captioned a picture of herself holding her pets. "My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses."

BOB CRANE’S SON SLAMS ‘HOGAN’S HEROES’ REBOOT IN THE WORKS: ‘LEAVE IT ALONE’

She added that she has "never experienced a love like ours." She ended the post saying: "I miss you I love you forever Now You Are Free."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hough, 31, did not say what caused the death of her dogs. She adopted Lexi in 2008 and Harley in 2011.

Her husband, Brooke Laich, also wrote a tribute to the pups.

"Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such," he wrote in part.