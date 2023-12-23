Julianne Hough holds family ‘extra tight’ after sister-in-law underwent emergency brain surgery

Julianne Hough is embracing her loved ones during a tumultuous time.

After her brother Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert underwent emergency skull surgery, the "Dancing with the Stars" co-host and alum shared a sweet message.

"Holding my family extra tight this holiday season," Julianne, 35, posted on Instagram.

She accompanied her social media caption with a series of photos, including one picture hugging her sister-in-law after she suffered a medical emergency.

Derek has stayed by his wife’s side during her severe medical condition and has been consistently updating fans about her health.

He revealed on December 7 that Hayley, a "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer, became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

Earlier this week, Derek shared an update with his social media followers about Hayley's ongoing recovery efforts following skull implant surgery.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote on Instagram.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai, who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

The professional dancer was overwhelmed with gratitude for the "outpouring of support and prayers" from friends, family and fans.

"Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time," Hough wrote. "It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

The surgery was performed to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy, Hough revealed in an earlier Instagram post.

Erbert and Hough were married in August before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on "Dancing with the Stars." Hough proposed in Yosemite National Park in California in 2022.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.