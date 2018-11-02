Julia Roberts debuts new pink hair color

Julia Roberts is a blonde no more.

In a gradual return to her red-haired roots, the actress, 51, debuted a surprising new hair color on Friday: light pink.

Wearing a bubblegum pink suit and bright pink blush, Roberts braided her newly dyed hair into a messy plait for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

She appeared on the talk show on Thursday night to promote her new Amazon Prime show, “Homecoming.”

The dye job is semi-permanent; Roberts dressed as a flamingo for Halloween and the remnants of new color will last “about four to six weeks.”

She picked up the bottle herself and “thought there would be a lot less” by November 1.

Don’t expect the change to last long; Roberts said she’s looking to book an appointment for professional help.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.