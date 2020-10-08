Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Mike Pence's fly moment during vice presidential debate

Former “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined myriad people on social media commenting on the now-infamous fly incident at the 2020 vice presidential debate.

While Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debated the issues facing America on Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 3 election, viewers were quick to notice when a pesky fly landed atop Pence’s silver hair, staying there for a good amount of time and distracting most of the audience from what the nominees were saying.

Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter amid the slew of jokes, parody accounts and mentions to note that the distracting moment could have made good material for the Emmy-winning HBO series, which ended in 2019 after seven seasons.

“Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO - who’s controlling the fly?” the star joked Wednesday.

Hours later, she took to Twitter again for a follow-up tweet walking back the thought, noting that the gaffe was actually “too obvious.”

Louis-Dreyfus starred on the comedy as Vice President Selina Meyer, an ambitious politician whose morality was only dictated by what could further her career to the oval office. The role marked one of her biggest and most successful TV roles since appearing on “Seinfeld.”

The Emmy winner appeared for a brief comedic moment at the Democratic National Convention in August where she mocked Pence and said she’s looking forward to the vice presidential debate.

She appeared alongside former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang to take a swipe at Pence after praising Harris' speech from the previous night.

"I cannot wait to see [Harris] debate our current vice president, 'Meeka Pints.' Or is it 'Paints'?" she said in reference to constant mispronunciation of Harris' name.

Yang responded: "It's pronounced 'Pahnce,' I believe."

The actress joked that the name sounded "foreign" before Yang called it "not very American sounding."

"That's what people are saying, strongly," said Louis-Dreyfus.

