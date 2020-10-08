Viral vice presidential debate fly moment leads Jeff Goldblum fans to demand an 'SNL' parody

Fans are calling on Jeff Goldblum to appear on “Saturday Night Live” to reprise his role from the horror movie “The Fly” and poke fun at the most viral moment from the vice presidential debate.

While Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debated the issues facing America on Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 3 election, viewers were quick to notice when a pesky fly landed atop Pence’s silver hair, staying there for a good amount of time and distracting most of the audience from what the nominees were saying.

The fly moment became one of the most viral from the debate, prompting countless jokes, parody accounts and mentions on Twitter. In addition, several users took to the social media site to implore “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels to call up Goldblum to either portray the fly in a sketch about the debate or to simply do some kind of parody of the 1986 classic.

"LORNE MICHAELS... I IMPLORE YOU... PLEASE... GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate," one user wrote.

"#LorneMichaels: Hi Jeff. You busy this weekend?

#JeffGoldblum: I’ve been expecting your call...." another user joked.

"Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night," a third user noted.

"I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence’s head," someone else wrote.

“The Fly,” directed by David Cronenberg, is a science-fiction horror film in which Goldblum plays an eccentric scientist whose biological experiment goes awry, forcing him to slowly turn into a grotesque human-fly hybrid.

Representatives for Goldblum did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, “Saturday Night Live” tends to keep its guest cameos under wraps in an effort to surprise viewers who tune into the show. As a result, it might be a good idea for sketch comedy fans to brush up on the movie by streaming “The Fly” before the second episode of “Saturday Night Live” Season 46 this weekend.