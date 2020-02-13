Sunny Hostin: Rush Limbaugh's comments about Buttigieg show he's 'woefully deficient' for medal of freedom

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said on Thursday that radio host Rush Limbaugh proved himself unqualified for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, pointing to his comments about former South Bend, Ind., Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's masculinity.

She and the other co-hosts were discussing how Limbaugh, who received the Medal of Freedom last week at the State of the Union address, hinted that voters would see Buttigieg as less of a man compared to President Trump.

"Ok, how's this going to ... 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump," he said.

RUSH LIMBAUGH PONDERS A TRUMP DEBATE AGAINST PETE BUTTIGIEG: 'WHAT'S GONNA HAPPEN THERE?'

"What's going to happen there? And they've got to be looking at that and they've got to be saying that despite all the great progress, and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that's been covered, America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president."

Hostin responded by saying that Limbaugh's argument was "ridiculous, but I think what it does show is that he is woefully deficient in terms of having been selected to be a presidential medal of freedom recipient."

"That's a joke," co-host Joy Behar added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar took aim at both Trump and Limbaugh, pointing out that they both avoided military service while Buttigieg served in Afghanistan.

"'The man' got out with a deferment because he got bone spurs," she said. She added that Limbaugh avoided military service because he had a "cyst on his butt," a claim that the website Snopes has rated as "unproven."