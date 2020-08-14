Joss Stone slammed for 'tone deaf' comments about happiness while on getaway in Bahamas

Joss Stone sparked outrage online for sharing tips on how to find happiness while enjoying a luxe getaway in the Bahamas.

The British singer, 33, is entering new territory with the launch of her podcast, "A Cuppa Happy," which aims to help listeners define what it means to be happy and how to appreciate it.

She appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Thursday to discuss the endeavor and was immediately called out for being a "tone deaf" celebrity.

"I’ve noticed that we have a lot of opportunity to be happy and we don’t always take it," Stone said on the show via Yahoo. "I would say choice is something that every person I've spoken to so far has kind of flagged -- that we have a choice. I don't think everybody truly feels that way."

ALL THE CELEBRITIES SLAMMED FOR 'TONE-DEAF' CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS

Stone went on to say that the belief that people cannot choose to be happy is a "total myth" unless people are physically confined, such as being "enslaved" and "in prison."

"But mentally we have little choices that we make as we walk along in this life and that is for every single person...It's a nice thought. It's very freeing and it seems everybody is in agreement with that one," she said.

Stone's interview quickly circulated Twitter and users began slamming the "Super Duper Love" singer for failing to acknowledge that her rich and famous lifestyle may have tainted her views on the subject.

JUSTIN BIEBER, KENDALL JENNER FACE BACKLASH FOR TONE-DEAF COMMENTS ABOUT LUXE LIFE IN QUARANTINE

"Hilarious really. I choose to be happy unfortunately fighting cancer doesn't allow me too," one user tweeted with the hashtag #outoftouch.

"She's too happy to be doing that getting a suntan in the Bahamas. While the other 99% of the world population worry about keeping their jobs a roof over their heads and food on the table at this moment in time," another reacted. "She needs to donate her wealth and see if happy is still the same."

"How hideous is she? Joss Stone is literally TONE DEAF - quite ironic for a singer," another slammed the star.

"So glad I'm not the only one who found it completely tone-deaf that millionaire Joss Stone was telling us all to be grateful, happy and feel 'blessed' streaming from her home in the Bahamas," said another.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SLAMMED FOR USING GOYA BEANS AFTER VOWING TO BOYCOTT BRAND FOR ITS TRUMP SUPPORT: 'HYPOCRITE'

"Millionaire Joss Stone, sitting in a beautiful house, in the Bahamas preaching happiness. A tad irritating #gmb," another scribed.

Stone confirmed she was not in the United Kingdom on the day of the interview, writing on Instagram that she was "missing England."

"Be home soon, can't wait x," she said, prompting even more backlash on the photo-sharing platform.

"You are horrendous. Yes of course you can choose to be happy from your Bahamas home. Do you think an unemployed single mother who can't feed their kis due to a recession can just 'choose' happiness," a fan questioned.

Another told Stone to "get a grip" on reality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Same old same old pop stars from their mansions telling normal people how to feel. Need a slice of a regular life then see if your happy happy happy," another slammed Stone.

"Have you really just done a TV interview from your Bahamas mansion practically telling British people to be happy? What a white privileged world you live," scribed another.