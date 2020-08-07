Chrissy Teigen slammed for using Goya beans after vowing to boycott brand for its Trump support: 'Hypocrite'

Chrissy Teigen is being criticized on social media for posting a cooking tutorial featuring Goya beans, weeks after encouraging her followers to boycott the brand.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue spoke at a Rose Garden event last month to announce the “Hispanic Property Initiative.” During his speech, which has since gone viral, he said Americans are "truly blessed" to have a "leader like President Trump."

Shortly after the speech, many celebrities including Teigen, 34, announced that they would no longer support the brand due to its CEO's support of the president.

Fast-forward to Thursday, and the “Cravings” cookbook author took to Instagram and showed off her recipe for oxtail stew. Displayed on her counter filled with ingredients was Goya green pigeon peas. Several people chastised Teigen's hypocrisy, reminding her of the many ways in which she had slammed Goya and its CEO.

“Hey @chrissyteigen what happened to boycotting Goya? Lmfao Your [sic] so lame,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“It’s 4 am and I still can’t stand Chrissy .. All that hype about canceling Goya yet you’re using it lol,” a Twitter user commented.

Another dubbed Teigen a "hypocrite."

“Disappointing. I get it if she already had it but don't promote them either....” one person said. “I'm still #boycottinggoya f--k them Trumpers.”

Teigen previously retweeted the video of the Goya CEO at the White House and commented, “F*********K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also posted on her Instagram Story, saying, “There are other beans. Shop responsibly.”

Ivanka Trump later posted a photo in support of Goya that angered Teigen even more.

Teigen reposted the photo on Twitter and wrote, “Had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the ‘sane’ one in this family. What a repulsive trolling of the people.

She added: “Also (in the SEA of illegal s--t this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal??”

As of Friday morning, Teigen hadn’t addressed her use of Goya products for cooking.