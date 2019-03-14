Singer Joss Stone performs at a bar in North Korea

British soul singer Joss Stone performed at a bar in North Korea as part of her Total World Tour.

Stone, 31, who rose to notoriety after her debut album “The Soul Sessions,” performed in front of a small crowd at a bar in the hermit kingdom’s capital, Pyongyang, Sky News reported.

The “Super Duper Love (Are You Diggin’ on Me)” crooner’s tour manager, Simon Cockerell, shared photos of Stone performing.

“Joss Stone bringing a bit of reggae to Pyongyang,” Cockerell captained a photo.

Stone shared a video of her on her way to Pyongyang.

“On our way to #NorthKorea #Pyongyang hopefully by the time I get back I will have learnt some words and will be hopefully pronouncing them properly,” she wrote.

“I am learning a song called arrirang which apparently is the national song of Korea as a whole which is nice,” she continued.

As part of her Total World Tour, Stone has also visited Syria.

The “Right to be Wrong” singer met with Colin Crooks, the British ambassador to North Korea during her trip.

“Amazing to meet Joss Stone tonight in Pyongyang and see her perform in country no. 176 (or is it 177?)” Crooks tweeted.

The BBC noted British citizens are not prohibited from visiting North Korea but the country’s Foreign Office has advised traveling there unless it’s essential.