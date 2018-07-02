Josiah Duggar marries Lauren Swanson: 'What a joy it is to be husband and wife'

Seven down, 12 more to go.

Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 19, tied the knot over the weekend, Page Six confirmed.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple told Page Six in a statement. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! … We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle also posted the news on their family website.

“God has richly blessed us by adding Lauren to our family. We know He has great plans for them and we are overjoyed that He has brought them together. Thank you to all for prayers and support as Josiah and Lauren start their journey together,” they wrote.

The couple announced their engagement in March, a little over a month after revealing they were “courting.”

It was also announced recently that Josiah’s brother John-David has begun courting Abbie Grace Burnett, which means another Duggar engagement could be around the corner soon.

TLC’s “Counting On” returns Monday, July 30, at 9/8C.

