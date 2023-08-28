Josh Seiter, 'Bachelorette' contestant, dead at 36

Reality star Josh Seiter, known for competing on season 11 of "The Bachelorette," has died. He was 36.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," a post on his official Instagram page stated.

"As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

The post added, "Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

The statement did not provide a cause of death, but concluded with, "For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources."

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for more updates.