Joseph Duggar demands jury trial after pleading not guilty to child molestation charges

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Joseph Duggar requested a trial by jury after pleading not guilty to child molestation charges.

Duggar, 31, faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12, and lewd and lascivious contact. Florida Judge Brantley Clark ordered the reality TV star held on $600,000 bond during his first appearance in Bay County Court on Tuesday.

Clark also instructed Duggar to have no contact with the alleged victim, which included any contact through a 3rd party or social media. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any minors under the age of 18.

His next court date was set for April 20.

JOSEPH DUGGAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY MOLESTING 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL DURING FLORIDA VACATION

Duggar, who starred with his parents and siblings in TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," was arrested March 18 in Arkansas. His arrest came after authorities interviewed a now-14-year-old girl who claimed Duggar had inappropriately touched her several times on a family vacation when she was nine years old.

An arrest affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital, claimed Duggar confessed to the sexual abuse to the girl's father after being confronted. Police officers in Arkansas had the father call Duggar with a detective on the line, and he reportedly admitted to the actions again.

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WATCH: JOSEPH DUGGAR IS BOOKED IN JAIL AS HE FACES CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGE

Duggar appeared in a Florida courtroom Tuesday, where his lawyer argued a reasonable bond be set.

"It's my understanding he has no prior criminal history whatsoever, not even a speeding ticket," the lawyer said in court. "His father has traveled to town on Saturday and is here in our community ready to post bond if the court is inclined to issue such."

"He's asking to be treated as fairly as anyone else would regardless of his status in the television industry," he added.

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In a strongly worded statement, Amy Duggar King responded to her cousin's arrest.

"In light of the recent allegations involving my cousin, Joseph Duggar, I am sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry. My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust," King told Fox News Digital. "The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else."

King explained that she "was utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph’s arrest."

"At the same time, I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system. For years, I have spoken out about the importance of truth, accountability and protecting children, even when it meant going against my own family. Family ties should never equal automatic trust or access, especially when it comes to the safety of children," King explained.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.