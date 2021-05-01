Josh Duggar's sister Jinger Vuolo says she's 'disturbed' by his child porn charges

Josh Duggar's younger sister, Jinger Vuolo, has broken her silence over his child pornography charges.

The 33-year-old former TLC star was arrested and is now facing federal charges of receiving and possessing child porn. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Friday in Arkansas.

Jinger, 27, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 33, reacted swiftly to Duggar's charges after they were made public Friday.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," the couple wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

JOSH DUGGAR'S PARENTS, JIM BOB AND MICHELLE DUGGAR, SPEAK OUT AFTER SON'S ARREST FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Duggar's parents and fellow "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also issued a statement Friday.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," they said in the statement obtained by People magazine. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner."

They added: "We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

JOSH DUGGAR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES FOLLOWING ARREST

"19 Kids and Counting" was canceled in 2015 after Duggar was accused of molesting multiple young girls, including several of his own sisters.

His sister Jill and her husband Derek have also spoken out. The couple previously revealed that they've distanced themselves from the famous family.

"We just found out this information yesterday," they told the outlet. "It is very sad."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Duggar is accused of using "the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019," a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hearing, which was held virtually over Zoom in the Western District of Arkansas, began at 11 a.m. CT. Duggar appeared from jail and was seen smiling before the hearing kicked off. He was represented by Arkansas attorney Travis W. Story.