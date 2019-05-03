'Jeopardy!' contestant James Holzhauer reveals Alex Trebek has a 'potty mouth' when cameras are off

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek “has a potty mouth,” according to record-breaking contestant James Holzhauer.

The game show superstar gave an interview to a student newspaper for Shaler Area Middle School in Glenshaw, Penn., where he revealed the biggest thing he learned about the show so far.

'JEOPARDY' CHAMPION JAMES HOLZHAUER NOW HAS THE SECOND LONGEST WINNING-STREAK EVER AFTER 21ST VICTORY

“I learned that Alex Trebek has a potty mouth once the cameras aren’t recording,” Holzhauer said.

The 35-year-old contestant is on a 21-game winning streak and has captured the attention of “Jeopardy!” fans far and wide.

He already surpassed the $1 million mark faster than any other contestant that’s come before him. He previously won a game with a total of $131,127, topping the one-day record he set earlier in his run of $110,914. The previous single-day record-holder was Roger Craig, who won $77,000 in a 2010 game.

Speaking to the school paper, Holzhauer offered some tips for young fans who may feel discouraged about following in his footsteps.

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMPION JAMES HOLZHAUER'S MLB DREAMS COULD COME TRUE; AT LEAST ONE TEAM REPORTEDLY INTERESTED

“I was an undisciplined student, but I set a goal for ‘Jeopardy!’ and really focused on achieving it,” he said. “No one has ever played ‘Jeopardy!’ like I do, but I didn’t let that stop me from approaching the game the way I thought I should.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Experts credit the Las Vegas sports gambler’s play style and strategy with his continued massive paydays.

Holzhauer’s 21st victory adds $80,615 to his wallet and skyrockets his total earnings up to $1,608,627. He’s surpassed Julia Collins’ 20-game winning streak from 2014. Now, the only “Jeopardy!” champ left in his crosshairs is the notorious Ken Jennings.

