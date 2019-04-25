People are treating 'Jeopardy' like 'Game 7' with James Holzhauer: WSJ Columnist

Wall Street Journal sports columnist Jason Gay noted Thursday how popular "Jeopardy" had become with star contestant James Holzhauer.

"I feel like Jeopardy James is the talk of the country right now," Gay said while appearing on "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino."

"People are tuning into this like it's a major, likes it a 'Game 7' or something," he added, referring to the final game for multiple sports leagues. Earlier this week, Gay's column asked "Is a ‘Jeopardy!’ Whiz America’s Best Sports Story?"

'JEOPARDY' CHAMP BREAKS 1-DAY RECORD A SECOND TIME

Gay also praised Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor, for "restrategizing" "Jeopardy" in "real time."

"The way that he is really changing the way people play 'Jeopardy' is that he's taken kind of this 'Moneyball' approach — the same way that the Oakland A's years ago revolutionized the way people think about baseball, he's doing to 'Jeopardy'. He's finding hidden value. It's remarkable to watch," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After 14 games, Holzhauer, 34 and from Las Vegas, Nevada, broke a record by making more than $1 million in the shortest time ever. Holzhauer told host Alex Trebek he'd like to donate some of his money to children's charities in the Las Vegas area.

Holzhauer also broke the record for single-day cash winnings on "Jeopardy," beating contestant Roger Craig, who made $77,000 in a single game in 2010. “I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” he said.