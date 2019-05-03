'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer's MLB dreams could come true; at least one team reportedly interested

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer has bigger dreams than crushing the competition on the popular quiz show.

Holzhauer mentioned in a tweet Tuesday that he “always dreamed” of working in Major League Baseball and it appears that his dream could be getting closer to reality. He opened up about his goal to be in baseball in an interview with The Athletic.

“Baseball was my goal from a young age, but gambling had significantly fewer barriers to entry,” Holzhauer, a Chicago Cubs fan, told The Athletic. “When I discovered I could make real money by applying the same statistical techniques, I knew it was the life for me.”

The Athletic reported that at least one MLB team has “some level of interest in his services.” But it wasn’t clear which team would consider giving the professional sports gambler a job.

Holzhauer told MLB.com that he doesn’t necessarily think he could be a general manager.

“I kind of put it aside the last 10 years or so, but when I was a teenager, I was idolizing guys like Billy Beane and Theo Epstein, who were really bringing the statistical revolution to the masses,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m the kind of networking/interpersonal skills guy who could become a GM, but being a guy who can help the team on making decisions on which guys to trade for and sign as free agents, that was the dream back then.”

Holzhauer won his 21st straight “Jeopardy!” game Thursday. He now has his sights set on Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2004.